California Native American communities receive $91 million for affordable housing and homeless interventions

Tribal Homekey program

The Tribal Homekey program was created in partnership with California tribes to help overcome historical barriers to securing funding for affordable housing development. The 10 awards totaling just under $71 million will fund 172 permanent, affordable rental housing units in rural California communities in the counties of Butte, Colusa, Del Norte, Fresno, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Mendocino, and Sonoma.

The program is modeled on California’s successful Homekey program, which awarded its third round of funding this year to rapidly build housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“Native American communities experience some of the deepest disparities of homelessness rates and unique housing challenges which require a thoughtful, coordinated approach,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Tomiquia Moss. “I want to thank the Department of Housing and Community Development for partnering with tribes to catalyze development and build safe, affordable housing.”