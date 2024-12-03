Buffalo Bill Center of the West Acquires Iconic Sculpture by Deborah Butterfield

Image of the sculpture "Portal" by Deborah Butterfield (b. 1949, American) as it is displayed in the Whitney Western Art Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming Buffalo Bill Center of the West Façade Buffalo Bill Center of the West Logo

Major New Work on Display at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming

[T]he timeless beauty of this magnificent sculpture complements and enhances the Whitney's already stellar collection." — Susan Barnett, Margaret & Dick Scarlett Curator of Western Art

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Whitney Western Art Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is delighted to announce the acquisition of "Portal," a larger-than-life bronze sculpture by internationally celebrated artist Deborah Butterfield. This striking piece, created in 2023, now takes a prominent place in the museum’s collection, marking a significant addition to the Center’s commitment to contemporary western art.Butterfield, renowned for her evocative sculptures of horses, has captivated audiences worldwide for more than four decades. "Portal" continues her exploration of equine form, offering a poetic synthesis of realism and abstraction. Modeled from driftwood gathered along Wyoming’s Shoshone River and Montana’s Gallatin River, the work was later cast in bronze, a technique that transforms delicate wood into a powerful sculptural presence. The sculpture, standing 91 inches tall, 86 long, and 43 wide, subtly evokes the spirit and grace of a horse, its sinuous neck turned as if to nuzzle the viewer’s hand—an invitation to engage with both art and nature.Frank Goodyear, advisor to the Whitney Western Art Museum, describes "Portal" as a “duet between realism and abstraction,” noting its timeless quality and sophisticated execution. “Butterfield understands and displays the horse’s basic anatomy, but only in a most elemental way,” Goodyear explains. “I feel that 'Portal' represents a lifetime of the artist’s pursuit and struggle to define something very elemental about life—about the horse.”Susan Barnett, the Margaret and Dick Scarlett Curator of Western American Art at the Whitney Western Art Museum describes “Portal" as "gentle, approachable, and powerful, a line drawing and a monument, a representational horse and an abstraction." Barnett decided to install the sculpture in the center of the gallery, "where the timeless beauty of this magnificent sculpture complements and enhances the Whitney’s already stellar collection." She adds, "we are thrilled to share this incredible work with our community and visitors from around the world.”Born in 1949, Deborah Butterfield rose to prominence in the 1970s with her abstracted horse sculptures made from natural materials like mud and sticks. Over the years, her work evolved to include various media, including welded steel and found objects, but her dedication to the horse as subject remained steadfast. Today, her work is celebrated for its emotional depth and mastery of form, and her sculptures can be found in major collections worldwide."Portal," acquired through the Whitney's William E. Weiss Memorial Fund, is the museum’s first full-sized Butterfield sculpture. The sculpture joins a smaller work by the iconic artist already on display in the Whitney, fulfilling a long-standing priority for the museum's collection. The work bridges thematic sections of the museum, linking landscapes and wildlife, and offers a compelling counterpoint to more traditional equestrian statuary. Butterfield’s "Portal," a symbol of calm strength and quiet grace, provides an intimate, contemplative experience for visitors.Butterfield will give an artist talk at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in the summer of 2025 (date to be announced), offering insight into her artistic process and the creation of "Portal."For more information on "Portal" and upcoming events at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, visit https://centerofthewest.org/ or contact Ken Straniere, Public Relations and Marketing Manager.

