NJDOL Celebrates USDOL’s National Apprenticeship Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 22, 2024



TRENTON – In recognition of the United States Department of Labor’s (USDOL) Apprenticeship Week, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) is leading the Garden State’s celebration of events across November to highlight the importance of apprenticeship and the creation of new apprenticeship partnerships. These efforts underscore New Jersey’s commitment to expanding professional development opportunities for workers and promoting the value of apprenticeship in the workforce.

The State of New Jersey observes Apprenticeship Month during the entire month of November, aligning with the USDOL’s National Apprenticeship Week of November 17-23.

Since Governor Murphy took office in January 2018, the state has invested approximately $73 million in developing apprenticeship, pre-apprenticeship, and work-based programs. This funding has led to the creation of 823 new Registered Apprenticeship programs – a more than 100 percent increase – and the onboarding of 21,105 new apprentices. Currently, the state has 9,488 active apprentices in 1,434 programs that span a wide range of occupations and industries.

“Apprenticeships are a cornerstone of our workforce strategy in New Jersey, offering a powerful combination of hands-on experience and education that prepares individuals for successful careers while addressing industry needs,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “As we celebrate Apprenticeship Month, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding these vital programs and fostering partnerships that create pathways to opportunity for all New Jerseyans.”

Earlier this month, Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Centers (EASCTC) and Rowan University announced their collaboration on a pathway to a bachelor’s degree in construction management. County College of Morris (CCM) also launched a new Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Apprenticeship program, made possible through an innovative partnership with CMC Steel. In addition, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union (IBEW) Local 102 and Rowan University expanded their longtime partnership to offer enhanced educational opportunities for the union’s members.

Apprenticeship continues to be leveraged as a solution to addressing workforce shortages, including in education. Last week, the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) announced the award of $800,000 from the Murphy Administration to launch the New Jersey Teacher Apprenticeship Program.

One of NJDOL’s largest apprenticeship partners is Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences with their Registered Nurse Residency apprenticeship program, which is funded through the Growing Apprenticeship in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program.

Dr. Edna Cadmus, Executive Director of the New Jersey Collaborating Center for Nursing and Clinical Professor at the Rutgers University School of Nursing, said of the apprenticeship program: “The New Jersey Collaborating Center for Nursing housed at Rutgers School of Nursing has been engaged with NJDOL since 2020. We have enrolled over 2,400 new registered nurses into the apprenticeship program in 14 hospitals across the state. We have seen a turnover rate of 11.5 percent as compared to the national average of 23.8 percent, which provides a return on investment for organizations. More importantly this program helps stabilize the nursing workforce. One nurse’s comment in the evaluation says it all – ‘I am glad that I have the support of this program to strengthen my skills and enhance my confidence in the first year of my nursing career.’”

To see current notices of grant opportunity, please visit: https://www.nj.gov/labor/research-info/grants.shtml.

For more information on the New Jersey Office of Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning, please visit: http://apprenticeship.nj.gov.

