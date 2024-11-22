New Legislation to Support Pregnant Moms

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed two new laws to increase the resources available for pregnant mothers. These laws will expand the information available to expectant mothers, so they are fully informed when they select a maternal health care provider, and will also expand Medicaid coverage to certain telemedicine procedures. Governor Hochul has prioritized addressing the maternal mortality crisis, including by creating the nation's first-ever paid prenatal leave initiative, which takes effect on January 1.

“The sad truth is that our nation is facing a maternal health crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “Here in New York, we are addressing that crisis head on by passing new laws and implementing bold policies to protect the health and well-being of moms and babies. These two new laws are the next step in our efforts to fight maternal mortality and support New York families."

Legislation S.3610/A.5576 expands the information provided to prospective maternity patients about the facility including policies on safety drills for obstetric emergencies and transfers of critically ill pregnant patients and infants. New York State continues to support information accessibility for pregnant mothers as they make important and informed decisions on the facility they will choose for their maternal healthcare and that of their infant.

Legislation S.7690/A.8168 provides Medicaid coverage for remote ultrasound scans and remote fetal non-stress tests, providing increased support to pregnant mothers and their families.

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I am proud that my legislation to improve maternal health outcomes and combat racial and economic disparities for mothers and all birthing people have been signed into law by Governor Hochul. We know that some of the key factors driving the maternal mortality crisis are poor access to prenatal care providers and cost barriers like insurance coverage, transportation, or an inability to take off work to get to appointments. My legislation (S.7690) aims to address this issue by ensuring remote ultrasound scans and remote fetal non-stress tests are covered by Medicaid, increasing access to routine prenatal care for patients who lack transportation or live in rural areas. Additionally, S.3610 will provide information and increase transparency so that maternity patients can make informed decisions about their care and the care of their infants before they are admitted to a hospital or birthing center. I want to thank my Assembly colleagues Paulin and Sillitti and for sponsoring this legislation, the Senate Majority Leader, and Governor Kathy Hochul for signing it into law.”

Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti said, "I am thankful that the Governor is signing my bill, A.5576, into law. This common-sense legislation will ensure that pregnant women receive transparent and essential information about their birthing facility, empowering them to make informed decisions about their care. By promoting patient safety, quality improvement, and access to bereavement support, New York continues to make significant strides toward enhancing maternal health outcomes across the state."

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin said, “We know how important prenatal care is to positive maternal health outcomes. We also know how important telemedicine is for those who live in healthcare deserts or who struggle with cost barriers. This new law will help take away those barriers, enhance access to care, and ultimately improve health outcomes for New York’s mothers and babies.”

Governor Hochul's FY2025 Executive Budget passed by the Legislature included a first-in-the-nation paid prenatal leave policy. Through mandating a separate sick leave bank for prenatal care, New York will go further than any other state to ensure pregnant employees can receive the health care needed to create healthy outcomes for parent and child without jeopardizing employment. Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, employees are able to receive an additional 20 hours of paid sick leave for prenatal care in addition to the existing sick leave.

Studies show that prenatal health care is highly correlated with improved health outcomes for mothers and infants — pregnant mothers who have access to regular prenatal medical visits are less likely to die in childbirth, and their newborns are more likely to be healthy.

Providing prenatal leave builds on Governor Hochul’s previous actions to support new parents and improve maternal health outcomes, including offering 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave benefits to more than 80 percent of the state workforce, and extending postpartum coverage for up to a full year after the end of a pregnancy for Medicaid and Child Health Plus enrollees.

In addition, the FY25 Budget also includes financial incentives for hospitals to reduce the number of unnecessary C-sections, and eliminates cost-sharing for certain pregnancy-related expenses — such as prenatal and postpartum visits — for Essential Plan and Qualified Health Plan enrollees.