Human Element Partners with Sana Commerce to Build B2B eCommerce Storefronts

Human Element and Sana Commerce announce a strategic partnership

Strategic partnership offers more technology options to manufacturers and distributors

Human Element is an excellent addition to our roster of technology partners. They’ve proven themselves in our industry as experts in B2B commerce.” — Jeff Siegel, VP, Global Partnerships at Sana Commerce

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Element, an agency specializing in eCommerce platform integrations and digital marketing, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Sana Commerce, the industry-leading platform for B2B eCommerce solutions. This collaboration broadens Human Element's B2B technology offerings, allowing clients an additional option when it comes to choosing a platform that works best for them.

Because Sana Commerce is engineered specifically for B2B, its ready-to-use platform allows those types of businesses to realize value quickly. The platform easily creates and manages complex product catalogs because all web store data is synchronized with inventory. It integrates with:

- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems Microsoft Dynamics and SAP

- Product Information Management (PIM) systems

- Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software

- Payment service providers

- Shipping providers

- Email marketing solutions

- and more…

In business since 2004, Human Element has deep experience with building custom solutions and integrations for B2B businesses like manufacturers and distributors. With Human Element’s custom integration services for tools such ERP, CRM, and PIM, clients have the opportunity to get a Sana site built and ready to go in short order.

“Human Element is an excellent addition to our roster of technology partners. They’ve proven themselves in our industry as experts in B2B commerce,” said VP, Global Partnerships at Sana Commerce, Jeff Siegel. “Their expertise with ERP integrations and custom development make them a perfect complement to the Sana platform, providing B2B businesses with tailor-made commerce solutions that increase efficiency and drive sales.”

Human Element works with manufacturers and distributors at all stages of digital maturity. Whether the client wants to build out their first eCommerce operation or migrate from a different platform, Human Element has been on those journeys with dozens of B2B businesses over the years. The agency offers strategic consulting, platform selection, and roadmapping services to help with making technical decisions and to break up the process of building eCommerce operations into manageable steps.

“Over our 20 years of experience in eCommerce, we’ve seen it all when it comes to platform integrations. B2B integrations can be more complex than B2C, and it’s important to choose the right platform. Sana Commerce can handle things like complex product assortment, personalization, web store adoption rates, and more,” said Managing Director of Human Element, Ben Lorenz. “We’re excited that Sana improves on the speed of implementation over other platforms when using Microsoft Dynamics and SAP.”

To learn more about how Human Element can help with a Sana Commerce integration, please get in touch at the Human Element website.

About Sana Commerce

Sana Commerce is a ready-to-use commerce platform engineered for B2B. Sana Commerce paired decades of B2B expertise with smart, integrative software that fits within the existing tech environment, including systems like ERP, PIM, and CRM. The result? A supportive, personalized, easy buying experience for customers and streamlined, automated processes for employees.

With Sana Commerce, your business can:

Easily bring complex processes online: Enjoy the benefits of B2B-first commerce that knows what you need before you need it.

Unburden your team: Automate points of manual intervention to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Drive value faster: Employ a ready-to-use online portal that utilizes your existing business logic.

Sana Commerce is a certified SAP and Microsoft Gold partner, backed by a strong global partner network and recognized by leading industry experts.

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for 20 years. To learn more, please visit www.human-element.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.