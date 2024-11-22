Environment Minister Inaugurates 'International Dates Conference and Exhibition' in Riyadh

Launching of the dates exhibition Visitors to the Dates Exhibition Dates Exhibition

Inaugurated the International Dates Exhibition under the theme World of Dates in Riyadh, Organized by the National Center for Palms and Dates

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and Chairman of the Council of Members of the International Date Council Abdulrahman Alfadley inaugurated the fifth edition of the International Dates Conference and Exhibition under the theme "World of Dates," in Riyadh.

Organized by the National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD), the event showcases Saudi Arabia's support for the palm and date sector. This support aims to enhance the sector's position as a key pillar of the national economy.

The conference aims to encourage innovation and practical solutions that reduce costs, improve farm management, and enhance production quality through the use of modern technologies in palm cultivation and care. It also aims to encourage organizations, researchers, innovators, and farmers in the palm and date sector to address the challenges facing the sector and related industries.

The conference also announced the winners of the third edition of the NCPD International Prize, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the palm and date sector. Fourteen recipients were honored across three categories: Best Scientific Research, Date Palm Innovative Technology Excellence, and New Product Development.

During the event, Alfadley launched the digital pavilion for Saudi dates on the "Alibaba" platform, targeting Saudi date companies to showcase their products on the platform. He also launched the Milaf Cola drink made from date extract, produced by Al Madinah Heritage Company (AMHC), one of the Public Investment Fund companies, a step that reflects innovation in transforming dates into modern food products. He also witnessed the signing of several agreements and partnerships that enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors.

