Attorney General Jackley Praises Selection of Pam Bondi as AG Nominee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Nov. 22, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises President-elect Trump’s selection of Pam Bondi as his Nominee for Attorney General.

“I served with, and was impressed, with Pam as Florida’s Attorney General,” said Attorney General Jackley. “She is an experienced prosecutor who will strengthen the relationship between federal, state, and local prosecutors and bring respect to the Department of Justice.”

In 2017, then-Attorney General Bondi served as the keynote speaker at the South Dakota Law Enforcement Charitable Game Feed held in Sioux Falls.

Attorney General Jackley, who is also a former U.S. Attorney, is one of several Attorneys General advising the Trump transition team on legal issues.

-30-