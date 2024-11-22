OtoZen Expands Safety Features with New SOS Functionality

OtoZen's SOS feature enables family members to send immediate alerts to family and emergency services during critical situations. OtoZen's new SOS feature provides family members with immediate access to emergency assistance, enhancing safety on and off the road.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OtoZen Expands Safety Features with New SOS FunctionalityOtoZen, a leader in personal safety technology, is proud to announce the launch of its new SOS feature , designed to provide immediate assistance during emergencies on and off the road.The App's SOS feature allows users to alert family members and emergency services with a single tap, ensuring rapid response when every second counts. This addition underscores OtoZen's commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced safety in various situations.Key Features:Instant Alerts: Notify designated contacts and emergency responders promptly during critical situations, whether driving, walking alone at night, in unfamiliar locations, or facing health emergencies. Real-Time Location Sharing : Share precise location data to facilitate swift assistance, ensuring help reaches you promptly.User-Friendly Interface: The SOS function can be activated effortlessly, even under stress, making it accessible to users of all ages, including children and the elderly."Our mission is to enhance personal safety through innovative solutions," said Krishna Kalidindi, CEO at OtoZen. "The SOS feature empowers users to seek immediate help, providing peace of mind in various situations, not just while driving."The SOS feature is now available to all OtoZen users through the latest app update. For more information, visit https://www.otozen.com or download the app from the App Store or Google Play.About OtoZen:OtoZen is dedicated to improving personal safety by integrating advanced technology into everyday life. Focusing on real-time alerts and user-friendly features, It aims to make every journey and situation safer and more informed.

