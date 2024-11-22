Attorney General Bird Calls on Biden-Harris Administration to Drop Last-Ditch Effort to Push Woke Agenda Out the Door

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that she is calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to end his last-ditch effort to push the Biden-Harris Administration’s woke agenda through the door before Biden leaves office.

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution is meeting this week to negotiate an international plastics agreement. The States are calling on Secretary Blinken to not enter into negotiations or radical agreements that will bind President Trump’s administration.

“Americans gave President Trump a mandate on November 5 to put America first and reject the woke extremism that has been a hallmark of the Biden-Harris administration,” said Attorney General Bird. “This scheme is a desperate attempt to push a radical agenda out the door before Biden and Harris leave office. And it sacrifices American jobs to satisfy global elites, rather than the will of the American people.”

The States make the case that Secretary Blinken should listen to the American people and tell the Negotiating Committee that President Trump will decide America’s position in these negotiations.

Iowa led the letter and was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

