DED to Open Applications for Creating High Impact Economic Futures (CHIEF) Act

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will open applications for the Creating High Impact Economic Futures Act (CHIEF Act) on Monday, December 2, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

The CHIEF Act replaces the Community Development Assistance Act (CDAA). The CHIEF Act is intended to encourage individuals and business firms to make charitable contributions that provide community assistance and services in alleviating areas of chronic economic distress in Nebraska.

This opportunity is available to Community Betterment Organizations (CBOs), which provide eligible activities in Community Development Areas. CBOs may submit an application to have a program or project certified for tax credit status under the CHIEF Act.

The CHIEF Act authorizes DED to approve a one hundred percent (100%) nonrefundable tax credit for contributions made by individuals and a fifty percent (50%) nonrefundable tax credit for contributions made by business firms to programs or projects certified for tax credit status.

Applications may be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System any time after the application live date using the link posted on the program’s webpage: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/incentives/chief/.

Program guidance and more information about the CHIEF Act are also available on the webpage: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/incentives/chief/

For additional information, contact CHIEF Act Coordinator Darin Lubke at darin.lubke@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3116.