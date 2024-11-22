State Shares Food Safety Tips for the Holidays

With Thanksgiving approaching, the New York State Departments of Health and Agriculture and Markets are providing food safety tips to help prevent foodborne illness and ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday with family and friends.

"The holiday season is a time for family, friends and food,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “The Thanksgiving meal is often the most elaborate meal cooked all year, which could be a contributing factor in mistakes that could lead to foodborne illness. We want to ensure that New Yorkers stay healthy by taking simple food safety precautions and encourage everyone preparing meals to follow this advice to keep your loved ones free from foodborne illness.”

Department of Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “There’s no question that one of the best ways to spend the holidays is by sharing delicious meals with family, friends and loved ones, so taking the proper steps to keeping our food safe is important not just for you but for everyone around you. This holiday season, we urge you to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe by handling, storing, and preparing the delicious, festive foods that make the season so special with care!”

The Departments urge consumers to become familiar with the following food safety tips to avoid potential illness:

Tip 1: Don't wash the turkey.

Many people believe they should wash their turkey before cooking. However, washing the turkey can spread bacteria, contaminating kitchen surfaces as water may splash onto the counter, cutting boards and utensils that are being used for other food items. Cooking your turkey thoroughly to an internal temperature of at least 165°F by baking, boiling, broiling, frying or grilling will kill any bacteria on the turkey, therefore, washing is unnecessary.

Tip 2: Use the refrigerator, the cold-water method or the microwave to defrost a frozen turkey.

Defrosting a turkey should be done in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. The safest method for thawing food is the refrigerator because the turkey will defrost at a consistent, safe temperature. It will take 24 hours for every five pounds for a turkey to thaw in the refrigerator. To thaw in cold water, submerge the bird in its original wrapper in cold tap water, changing the water every 30 minutes. If using a microwave, check the manual for specific directions as they may vary depending on the unit. Cold water and microwave thawing can also be used if the turkey did not entirely defrost in the refrigerator.

Tip 3: Keep work areas clean and don’t cross contaminate.

Always wash hands, utensils and cutting boards in hot, soapy water before preparing food and after handling raw meat. Keep meat, chicken, turkey, seafood and eggs separate from all other foods during preparation and while in storage.

Tip 4: Use a food thermometer.

Use a food thermometer to check the meat’s internal temperature and make sure the turkey is fully cooked. Test three parts of the turkey: the innermost part of the thigh, the innermost part of the wing and the thickest section of the breast. Each of these should reach at least 165°F to confirm the turkey is safely and properly cooked.

Cooking a home-stuffed turkey is riskier than cooking one that is not stuffed. Even if the turkey itself has reached the safe minimum internal temperature of 165 °F, the stuffing may not have reached a temperature high enough to destroy bacteria that may be present. Bacteria can survive in stuffing that has not reached 165 °F, possibly resulting in foodborne illness. Because bacteria can multiply in the stuffing when the bird is stuffed and kept in the refrigerator before cooking, it’s best to stuff the turkey immediately before putting it in the oven.

Tip 5: Never store food outside, even if it's cold.

Leaving food outside is unsafe. Both wild and domestic animals can access food left outdoors, either eating it or contaminating it. Additionally, even in cooler weather, direct sunlight can cause food to warm up and enter the “danger zone” (above 40°F), which promotes bacterial growth. To keep leftover Thanksgiving food safe, store it at a temperature below 40°F, either in the refrigerator or a cooler with ice and be sure to carve and refrigerate the turkey within two hours after cooking.

Tip 6: Turkey leftovers are good in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Turkey leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator for up to four days. For longer storage, freeze leftovers in airtight containers or freezer bags and use frozen leftover turkey within four months. When reheating leftovers, ensure they reach an internal temperature of 165°F as measured with a food thermometer.

Additionally, hunters who harvest, prepare and serve their own wild game should carefully follow the advice on the Department’s website to reduce foodborne illness and other health risks.

For additional food safety tips visit the Department of Health’s Food Safety Information website.