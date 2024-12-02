EdgeNebula and Maerifa Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Accessibility to Cloud Computing and AI

As AI adoption accelerates, the immense energy required raises significant concerns about resource availability. Cloud computing sees a 10-30% increase in energy use each year.

Industry experts combine forces to offer turnkey solution to support growing power demands of the internet.

This is a game changer for the digital infrastructure sector, which is currently experiencing an insatiable demand for space, and which is constrained by the lack of real estate and necessary power.” — Peter Hannaford, CEO, EdgeNebula.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EdgeNebula , a new datacenter solutions provider that converts empty commercial buildings into next-generation datacenters, and Maerifa Solutions , a leading digital infrastructure design, deployment, and supply chain management company, today announced a strategic partnership that will offer a complete turnkey solution to support the growing demands of cloud computing and AI.Until now, companies were forced to shop around to build the necessary infrastructure to support their AI and cloud computing businesses, the companies’ executives say. This partnership provides a one-stop shop, bringing low-cost, high-performance datacenter capacity to meet the demands of these new technologies.EdgeNebula will provide the real estate, the power, the cooling, and the connectivity, and Maerifa will provide high-performance server technology, meaning companies offering AI services and cloud computing will have a single solution to meet their needs.“This is a game changer for the digital infrastructure sector, which is currently experiencing an insatiable demand for space, and which is constrained by the lack of real estate and necessary power,” said Peter Hannaford, CEO of EdgeNebula. “By partnering with Maerifa Solutions, we can now provide the whole package, and we are setting the stage for a new era in accessibility to cloud computing and AI capabilities. Our joint efforts will empower businesses to adopt cutting-edge technologies without the prohibitive costs typically associated with these services.”Sheema Segal, Chief Commercial Officer of Maerifa Solutions, added, “This partnership allows us to expand our reach and provide our clients with innovative and cost-effective data solutions that align with their operational needs. Our shared commitment to excellence and technological advancement makes this partnership a natural fit.”As AI adoption accelerates, the immense energy required to train and operate large language models raises significant concerns about resource availability. Consequently, there is an urgent push to develop energy-efficient AI models and optimise data pipelines to mitigate environmental impacts.Through this strategic partnership, EdgeNebula and Maerifa Solutions will focus on:• Distributed Cloud Infrastructure: Leveraging EdgeNebula’s leading-edge technology to provide flexible, scalable, and reliable cloud resources.• Private Cloud Solutions: Customised deployments tailored to meet the unique needs of clients while maintaining high levels of security and performance.• AI and Machine Learning Services: Offering businesses access to robust AI solutions to improve operational efficiencies, customer experiences, and decision-making processes.• Enhanced Datacenter Capabilities: Providing cost-effective datacenter capacity designed for optimal energy efficiency and sustainability.The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the digital transformation of industries across the UK.About EdgeNebulaEdgeNebula is dedicated to transforming the landscape of distributed computing by offering cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses. With a focus on performance, scalability, and sustainability, EdgeNebula empowers organisations to stay ahead in a competitive market.About Maerifa SolutionsMaerifa Solutions, an ADGM-registered digital infrastructure company launched by Aethlius Holdings, unites top technologists in technology design, deployment, supply chain management, datacenters, and power solutions. Since its inception, it has cultivated and continues to expand an ecosystem of industry-leading partners in digital infrastructure. As the parent company, Aethlius Holdings enriches Maerifa Solutions' value proposition by offering a unique funding mechanism for infrastructure asset finance, crucial for enabling its customers' AI vision, early engagement, and adoption.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.