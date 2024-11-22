Spartanburg Community College Surpasses Annual Campaign Goal: A Victory for Community and Commitment

SCC Announces Fundraising Total Employees Celebrating the News The Annual Rick Teal Walk

SCC is thrilled to announce that the College has exceeded its goal for the 2024 Annual Internal Campaign, “Our Chase, Together."

This generosity ensures that our students can continue to 'Dream It. Chase It. Live It.' for generations to come. This has continued to be another record breaking year for the Chasers.” — Dr. Michael Mikota

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC) announced today that it has exceeded the goal for its 2024 annual internal campaign, “Our Chase, Together”, a testament to the extraordinary dedication and generosity of SCC’s faculty, staff, and leadership.The campaign, which aimed to increase employee participation and financial support for critical student success programs and institutional initiatives, broke through its original goal of $50,000 with record-setting numbers. This milestone underscores SCC's shared commitment to fostering excellence, innovation, and opportunities for its students and community.Dr. Michael Mikota, President of SCC, stated, "Today, I couldn’t be prouder to be a Chaser! Genuinely, I cannot thank you enough because together we are chasing a brighter future. This year’s campaign raised over $75,000 with more than 81% participation coming from our incredibly dedicated faculty, staff, Commission, and Foundation Board."Funds from the campaign will directly benefit initiatives such as scholarships, academic programs, book funds, and emergency support services for students in need. The collective effort demonstrates the College’s mission of transforming lives and strengthening the community through education and collaboration.“This generosity ensures that our students and our community can continue to 'Dream It. Chase It. Live It.' for generations to come,” continued Dr. Mikota. “This has continued to be another record breaking year for the Chasers, and we are just getting started."SCC extends its heartfelt thanks to every faculty member, staff member, Commissioner, and Foundation Board member who contributed, as well as to those who worked on the campaign for their leadership and creative efforts in driving participation.As SCC celebrates this remarkable achievement, the College looks ahead with renewed energy and determination to continue its mission of making higher education accessible, impactful, and transformative for all.For more information about SCC and its initiatives, visit www.sccsc.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.