HANNAH PEASLEE SELECTED AS TOP CEO OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hannah A. Peaslee, Founder/CEO at HP & Co. LLC, & COO of High Net Worth Women was recently selected as Top CEO of the Decade for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one CEO is selected for this distinction. Hannah Peaslee is being recognized for this honor for dedicating her life to her craft. Aside from this current selection of the Top CEO of the Decade award, she was also featured in The International Best-Selling Publication Top 50 Fearless Leaders Volume 3 book by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Having Hannah as a member of IAOTP is a great privilege for all of us. She is talented, gifted, and has exceptional vision, and she has achieved unparalleled success in her field. We cannot wait to celebrate her again at this year's Annual Awards Gala."Hannah's extensive experience in financial and business management, spanning over two decades, has established her as a highly skilled and trusted expert. Leveraging her expertise, she founded HP & Co., a business management firm, and the High Net Worth Women Institute, a platform dedicated to advancing financial education for women.Her career began at a renowned financial firm in Beverly Hills, where she managed portfolios for high-net-worth clients, gaining invaluable insights into their unique needs. Recognizing untapped opportunities in this market, she launched her own firm, dedicated to helping individuals and families manage their portfolios, businesses, and lifestyles. Hannah's unique approach to financial management, which includes crafting generational wealth plans, overseeing high-value assets, and assembling top advisory teams, sets her apart and ensures clients' financial success. Her expertise in these areas is unparalleled, making her an invaluable resource for clients seeking comprehensive financial guidance. Her work extends beyond finance, encompassing business development, management, networking, and community building, with a focus on fostering strong, relationship-centered financial planning.In addition to her successful business management career, Hannah serves as the COO of the High-Net-Worth Women Institute (HNWWI), a specialized financial education platform dedicated to empowering women. HNWWI provides tailored expertise on asset classes, investment principles, and wealth management strategies, along with guidance on building effective advisory teams and fostering supportive networks of like-minded women. Graduates gain practical, actionable insights to confidently pursue long-term financial success.Hannah is also an active member of the W Source and the XX Project, prominent networking organizations for female professionals. She further contributes her leadership as a board member of the UC Santa Barbara Women in Leadership Executive Program, supporting the advancement of women in executive roles.Throughout her illustrious career, Hannah has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, Ms. Peaslee was awarded IAOTP's Top CEO of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. Additionally, Hannah was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square for her accomplishments. She will be honored for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's 50 Fearless Leaders publication and for being named Top CEO of the Decade 2024 at IAOTP's annual Awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel this December.Looking back, Hannah attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to continue to grow her business and inspire others.For more information on Ms. Peaslee, please visit:Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8nNX6swb1A&t=1s For more information, please visit: www.highnetworthwomen.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

