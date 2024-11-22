Premiere Weight Loss Partners with Concorde Health to Launch Comprehensive Weight Loss and Lifestyle Management Program

Bringing together medical and lifestyle support for sustainable, long-term health outcomes

FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premiere Weight Loss + Wellness has announced an innovative partnership with Concorde Health to introduce a comprehensive health and lifestyle management program. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to promote sustainable health outcomes by combining medical expertise with personalized lifestyle coaching.With nearly two decades of experience, Premiere Weight Loss + Wellness is recognized for its patient-focused approach to healthcare. This partnership with Concorde Health, a leader in behavioral health coaching, represents a shift toward integrating medical care with lifestyle management strategies. By focusing on habit-building, goal setting, and accountability, the program helps individuals adopt healthier routines, fostering meaningful, long-term improvements in overall wellness.The program begins with a comprehensive health assessment to create a personalized plan tailored to each individual’s unique needs. Weekly in-person clinical visits provide medical guidance, while Concorde Health offers virtual coaching sessions that focus on lifestyle adjustments, sustainable habits, and ongoing support. This dual approach equips clients with the tools they need to overcome challenges and maintain a balanced, healthier lifestyle.Jeffrey Vogel, CEO of Concorde Health, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We’re proud to partner with one of the most trusted wellness programs in the U.S. to provide an unparalleled combination of clinical and lifestyle support. Together, we’re empowering clients to achieve lasting, meaningful health transformations.”Tim Donohue, VP for Operations of Premiere Weight Loss + Wellness, echoed this excitement, noting, “This program represents a holistic approach to health and wellness, addressing both medical and lifestyle factors. We’re excited to see the positive impact it will have on helping individuals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.”Premiere Weight Loss + Wellness and Concorde Health invite individuals to take the first step toward improved health and wellness. More information about the program, including options to schedule an initial health assessment, can be found on the Premiere Weight Loss website at www.PremiereWeightLoss.com

