Celebrating 58 Years of Independence

In celebration of Barbados' 58th Independence Day, the Council reflected on the vibrant Bajan community that has become an integral part of Boston’s diverse fabric. Rich in history, culture, and resilience, this community has not only contributed to the city’s growth, but also helped shape its unique identity. From the arts to politics, business to sports, Barbadians have woven their influence into every corner of Boston, enhancing the cultural and social landscape in profound ways.

This year, November 30, 2024, marks the 58th anniversary of Barbados’ independence—a milestone for the island and its people. Among the 4,704 foreign-born Barbadians living in Massachusetts, nearly 2,600 call Boston home.

As part of this year’s commemoration, the Council has directed the Property Management Department to honor Barbados’ Independence Day by raising the Barbados flag over City Hall Plaza. On November 29, 2024, the Barbados flag will fly proudly on the third flagpole, symbolizing the city’s recognition and appreciation of this vibrant community’s lasting impact.