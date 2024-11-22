Eileen Mendes Joins CASP’s Autism Commission on Quality as Accreditation Reviewer

Eileen Mendes, ACQ Administrative Review Manager

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) has hired Eileen Mendes as an accreditation reviewer for the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ).Ms. Mendes brings over 20 years’ experience in human services, including center-based, home-based, and school-based settings. Most recently, Ms. Mendes served as vice president of compliance and quality at Autism Care Partners, where she supported implementation of best practices and alignment with generally accepted standards of care, as well as ensured compliance with regulatory and contractual obligations across six states.She also chairs the Professional Practice Committee of BABAT (Massachusetts Professionals in Behavior Analysis), was a founding member of the Massachusetts Coalition of ABA Providers (MassCAP), and vice-chaired the ACQ Standards Committee.“I’m excited for this opportunity,” said Mendes. “I’ve experienced first-hand the many barriers that exist to improving the quality of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services. That’s what led me to get involved with the ACQ Standards Committee. I’m eager to take that work to the next level, joining the team full-time to review accreditation applications.”“Eileen helped craft ACQ’s standards when she served as a member and vice chair of our Standards Committee,” said Erick Dubuque, Ph.D., LBA, BCBA-D, director of ACQ. “Her decades of professional experience in autism and ABA make her uniquely qualified to evaluate and provide useful feedback to organizations applying for ACQ accreditation. As we continue growing, Eileen will make our review process stronger and more efficient.”Lorri Unumb, Esq., CEO of CASP, said: “Adding Eileen to the ACQ team reflects CASP’s strong commitment to improving the quality of ABA services for people with autism. The future is bright for our accreditation program.”###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.Learn more at autismcommission.org.About the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of over 350 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works every day to ensure autistic people receive quality care.Learn more at CASProviders.org.

