Government welcomes ICC’s recent warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant, and Mohammed Deif of Hamas
The South African Government welcomes the ICC’s recent warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant, and Mohammed Deif of Hamas. These actions mark a significant step towards justice for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine.
South Africa reaffirms its commitment to international law and urges all state parties to act in accordance with their obligations in the Rome Statute.
We call on the global community to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability for human rights violations.
Enquiries: Chrispin Phiri – Ministry Spokesperson
