Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka optimistic about potential for further collaboration between South Africa and ASEAN

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka, has expressed optimism about the potential for greater collaboration between South Africa and countries affiliated to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Deputy Minister Moraka was speaking in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she participated in the Second Meeting of the ASEAN-South Africa Joint Cooperation Committee (ASA-JCC) on Thursday, 21 November 2024.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the progress of ASEAN-South Africa relations, including the implementation of the ASEAN-South Africa Sectoral Dialogue Partnership: Practical Cooperation Areas (PCA) 2024-2028, as well as potential areas of future cooperation between ASEAN and South Africa.

While in Jakarta, the Deputy Minister also participated in the following activities: