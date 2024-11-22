Minister Ronald Lamola participates in 47th United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, 25 Nov
Members of the Media are invited to join us as we DIRCO, the Embassy of the State of Palestine, and the UN in South Africa will host an event to mark the 47th United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
This special event will include the unveiling of a memorial plaque honouring the late President Yasser Arafat and a ceremony to bestow a decoration on the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, on behalf of HE President Mahmoud Abbas.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Monday, 25 November 2024
Time: 16h30
Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Koch Street & 7th Avenue, Salvokop, Pretoria
This day, observed annually, reminds the world of the ongoing struggles faced by the Palestinian people and reaffirms international solidarity with Palestinians and their right to live in peace and dignity.
For enquiries, please contact, Mr Chrispin Phiri on 081 781 2261
