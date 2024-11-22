Paula Hofaker named chief judge in 17th Judicial District

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge Paula Hofaker as chief judge of the 17th Judicial District effective January 13 through December 31, 2025.



She succeeds Chief Judge Preston Pratt, who will retire January 12. The 17th Judicial District is composed of Decatur, Graham, Norton, Osborne, Phillips, and Smith counties.



“We appreciate Judge Hofaker taking on the added responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership for the district,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We look forward to working with her in this role.”



Hofaker has served the 17th Judicial District as a magistrate judge and as district judge. Her term as magistrate judge began in 2013. She’s served as district judge since 2022.



“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the court, the people in our district, and the legal community as chief judge,” Hofaker said.



Hofaker earned her law degree from Washburn University School of Law. After law school, she had a private law practice in Logan.



She serves on the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct, Northwest Kansas Community Corrections Board, and the Northwest Kansas Juvenile Services Board. She also served on the Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee and Judicial Education Advisory Committee.



Chief judge role

Each of Kansas' 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to their judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.