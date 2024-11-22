Diversity Abounds In New Children’s Book Where A Young Girl Discovers Beauty in Every Color

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of ROSES ARE NOT JUST RED

Charleston, SC, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversity is a big concept for a lot of toddlers. But somehow, author Kiana and illustrator Imani have created an immersive children’s book that not only makes the abstract theme of diversity easy to understand—it’s also easy to put into practice!

Kiana’s debut children’s book Roses are Not Just Red follows Brooklyn, a sweet and eager young girl with a deep love for flowers. On a trip to the flower shop with Mommy and Daddy, Brooklyn experiences an epiphany as she explores the many different colored roses, like red, yellow, and purple.

“In a genre where many children’s books focus on traditional themes, my book stands out by emphasizing the beauty of diversity through vivid depictions of a nuclear family dynamic that reflects a healthy, supportive, and loving environment,” said Kiana.

As Brooklyn wanders through the store, she carefully selects a rose of each color as a way to embrace and celebrate the beautiful differences all around her.

About the Author:

Kiana Griffin-Padgett is a first-time author and proud new mother. Her debut children's book, Roses Are Not Just Red, was born out of a desire to connect with her daughter through unique adventures. Kiana's goal is to foster a love of reading while supporting her child's development. Inspired by the joy of motherhood and the vibrant environment of her large family, her book is a testament to her love and dedication.

Imani Elizabeth Man, the talented illustrator of Roses Are Not Just Red, brings Kiana's words to life, adding a dimension of joy and wonder to the reading experience. Imani's creativity shines through her illustrations, captivating young readers and encouraging them to explore the world of reading.

