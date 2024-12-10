Town of Hull, MA Tackles Asset Management & Permitting Operations with OpenGov

HULL, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with challenges from outdated systems and a lack of digital capabilities, leadership with the Town of Hull in Massachusetts partnered with OpenGov—the leading software solution recognized for its innovation and customer-focused approach—to modernize their permitting and asset management operations. Previous systems prevented staff from processing applications online, forcing applicants to submit paperwork in person.Before selecting OpenGov, staff recognized the need for a platform that offered preventative maintenance processes, an online payment system, and a public portal to better serve constituents. Cartegraph Asset Management , now part of the OpenGov Cloud, and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the clear choice, offering an intuitive, integrated system designed to unify operations and improve decision-making.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Town leadership anticipates a significant transformation in its asset management processes, specifically its water and sewer operations. They're also looking forward to leveraging features like collaborative communication tools and enhanced inspection capabilities to reduce inefficiencies and improve maintenance outcomes. Additionally, the implementation of an online portal will provide residents with greater accessibility and transparency, further solidifying trust within the community.The Town joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.