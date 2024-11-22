Submit Release
COP29 shows “shameful failure of leadership”: Oxfam


In response to the latest climate finance draft text at COP29, Oxfam International's Climate Justice Lead, Safa’ Al Jayoussi, said: 

"This is a shameful failure of leadership. The COP29 Presidency’s top-down ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ approach has sidelined progressive voices. All while rich countries boycott climate justice by refusing to pay up and putting only false solutions on the table.  No deal would be better than a bad deal, but let’s be clear — there is only one option for those grappling with the harshest impacts of climate collapse: trillions, not billions, in public and grants-based finance."

/ENDS

