The Guardianship Monitoring Program is hosting 3 online seminars in December, for people that work with vulnerable adults. Everyone is welcome, and there is no cost to register for these trainings.

12/3/2024 from 11:00 - 12:00 Central Time

Supplemental Security Income, by David Baier, link to register:

https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAod-GurjgoGdWEIMXXELrrE28Uoj3QYqKl

SSI is needs-based income benefits, managed by the Social Security Administration. Learn who is eligible and how to maintain and manage benefits.

12/9/2024 from 2:00 - 3:00 Central Time

Guardianships in Indian Country & the Regulations Associated, by Alysia LaCounte, link to register:

https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pd-6orz8pH9ThacLMBTrT0OmwrndJZbXI

Information on Tribal Court jurisdiction and practices, federal oversight of Indian trust funds, resources, and other information will be covered.

12/11/2024 from 1:00 - 2:00 Central Time

Managing Someone Else's Money, by Lisa Schifferle, link to register:

https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwtf-mgqTsvGtQEtyCrXDkEVqbcTU8LPfQ_

Many vulnerable adults need help with financial management; this session will provide information on duties and best practices for being a financial caregiver.