November 22, 2024 Cayetano reiterates call for a Philippine Anti-Scam Center Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday reiterated his call for the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to establish the country's own Anti-Scam Center to address the growing problem of scams. This proposal came during the Senate plenary deliberations on the DICT's proposed 2025 budget on November 20, 2024 where Cayetano emphasized the urgency of creating such a center. "Go to Singapore and Hong Kong because they have anti-scam centers na in one office, nandoon na y'ung pulis, y'ung mga IT personnel, at y'ung mga bangko," he said in a manifestation. Cayetano stressed that the proactive measures of these countries in addressing various types of scams -- many of which have been discussed in Senate hearings -- highlight the need for the Philippines to adopt a similar approach as scams continue to evolve. "Parang sanay pa rin tayo sa pa-isa-isang scam. Pero lahat ng scam na nabanggit dito at sa ibang Senate hearings, nandoon na [sa kanila]," he said. The senator emphasized that an efficient anti-scam system would not only reduce the number of scams but also help recover significant financial losses, as demonstrated by Singapore's success. "In the last two years, ang na-recover ng mga Singaporean government for those na na-scam is more than 600 million Singaporean dollars," he said. Singapore's Anti-Scam Command (ASCom), which became operational in March 2022, centralizes efforts in scam investigation, incident response, enforcement, and analysis, with all functions coordinated under one entity. Hoping to replicate these systematic efforts in the Philippines, Cayetano urged DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy to take steps toward establishing a similar center. "May I bring that up to you na sana next budget, next year, mayroon na tayong sariling anti-scam center na baka pwede ninyong pangunahan," he said. Cayetano, muling nanawagan para sa Philippine Anti-Scam Center Muling hinikayat ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na magtatag ng Anti-Scam Center sa bansa upang tugunan ang lumalalang problema ng mga scam. Inihain ito ni Cayetano sa deliberasyon ng Senado para sa panukalang budget ng DICT para sa 2025 nitong November 20, 2024. Binigyang diin ng senador ang pangangailangan ng agarang aksyon upang maitatag ang nasabing ahensiya. "Go to Singapore and Hong Kong because they have anti-scam centers in one office, nandoon na y'ung pulis, y'ung mga IT personnel, at y'ung mga bangko," wika ni Cayetano. Ipinaliwanag niya na ang aktibong hakbang ng mga bansang ito sa pagtugon sa iba't ibang uri ng scam ay nagpapakita ng pangangailangan para sa Pilipinas na magkaroon ng katulad na sistema sa gitna ng mas sopistikadong mga scam. "Parang sanay pa rin tayo sa pa-isa-isang scam. Pero lahat ng scam na nabanggit dito at sa ibang Senate hearings, nandoon na [sa kanila]," wika niya. Binanggit din ni Cayetano na ang pagkakaroon ng mahusay na anti-scam system ay hindi lamang makababawas sa bilang ng mga scam kundi makatutulong din sa pagbawi ng malalaking halaga ng pera, gaya ng napatunayan sa tagumpay ng Singapore. "In the last two years, ang na-recover ng mga Singaporean government for those na na-scam is more than 600 million Singaporean dollars," wika niya. Ang Anti-Scam Command (ASCom) ng Singapore, na naging operasyonal noong March 2022, ay sentralisado sa pag-iimbestiga ng mga scam, pagtugon sa mga insidente, at pagpapatupad ng batas. Lahat ng mga tungkuling ito ay pinamamahalaan ng iisang ahensya. Nanawagan si Cayetano kay DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy na simulan ang mga hakbang para maitatag ang isang anti-scam center. "May I bring that up to you na sana next budget, next year, mayroon na tayong sariling anti-scam center na baka pwede ninyong pangunahan," wika niya.

