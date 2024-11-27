Jigzo introduces Platform-as-a-Service for establishing neobank businesses

UK-based fintech launches a managed solution for start-ups and enterprises to unlock new revenue streams and expand financial service offerings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jigzo, a regulated fintech company, has officially launched its proprietary Platform-as-a-Service , offering businesses an efficient way to deliver financial products to customers worldwide.Jigzo collaborates with partners to set up branded neobanks that offer multi-currency accounts, cross-border payments, currency exchange, and cryptocurrency trading. By managing the intricacies of running a regulated business, the model enables partners to capitalise on market opportunities and make an impact with speed and agility.“Our platform removes traditional barriers to fintech innovation” said El Asmar, Managing Director. “It empowers partners to deliver modern financial services securely and efficiently”.With a team of experienced industry professionals, Jigzo aims to cultivate partnerships prioritising shared objectives and long-term sustainability.Built on a robust payments infrastructure integrated with Tier 1 banks, the platform provides a secure and scalable foundation for managing multi-currency transactions and cross-border money transfers. Access to deep cryptocurrency liquidity enables partners to provide advanced services such as trading and real-time conversions, supporting competitiveness in a rapidly evolving digital payments market.Jigzo’s roadmap emphasises new features and enhancements, supporting partners in expanding their product offerings and strengthening their market position. This commitment to continuous development aims to maintain products and services that meet ever-changing customer demands.“This solution has been developed to facilitate the launch of neobank businesses with dependable technology and professional managed services" said Fahad Shiltagh, Director of Operations.Jigzo provides a comprehensive solution for both start-ups and established enterprises aiming to build and grow a neobank business. Its Platform-as-a-Service model delivers essential tools, infrastructure, and support, allowing partners to focus on brand development and customer engagement.Get in touchTo learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit jigzo.com

