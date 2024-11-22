Promo Direct Unveils Exclusive Black Friday Coupon For Web Orders

Exclusive Black Friday Offers

Promo Direct offers a wide range of customizable products perfect for any occasion, whether it's a corporate giveaway, event, or employee appreciation gift.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct, a leading provider of custom promotional products, has announced the launch of a special Black Friday offer. For a limited time, customers can use the coupon code BF10 to enjoy an additional 10% OFF on all web orders placed between Friday, November 29th through Sunday, December 1st.

This exclusive discount is designed to make holiday shopping even more rewarding for businesses looking to stock up on custom promotional items. Promo Direct offers a wide range of customizable products perfect for any occasion, whether it's a corporate giveaway, event, or employee appreciation gift. Online shoppers can apply the BF10 coupon at checkout and make instant savings.

"Black Friday is a key time for businesses to plan their marketing campaigns, and we want to help our customers save on the high-quality promotional products they need," said Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct. "With the BF10 coupon, we're giving businesses an extra incentive to prepare for the holiday season with branded items that can make a lasting impression."

Promo Direct’s user-friendly website features clearly defined categories, allowing customers to navigate with ease. The intuitive layout ensures that products are organized in a way that enables businesses to quickly find what they need, whether they’re searching for eco-friendly items, holiday-themed giveaways, or corporate gifts. Easy-to-use filters and search options further enhance the shopping experience, helping customers narrow down their choices by product type, price range, and customization options.

About Promo Direct

Established in the early nineties, Promo Direct is a premier supplier of custom promotional products. The company offers a wide variety of high-quality items that help businesses enhance their brand visibility and connect with their audiences. With a focus on customer satisfaction and competitive pricing, Promo Direct provides personalized service and expert advice to businesses of all sizes.

