Montana West World Announces Up to 70%OFF BFCM Deals with Sitewide Discounts

Montana West World announces 2024 Black Friday deals, offering early bird shoppers exclusive flash sales at up to 70% off.

Don't miss this year's incredible deals, with tote bags starting at just $12. Grab yours now, or you'll have to wait another year!” — Tracy Smith Sales Manager

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montana West World announces its 2024 Black Friday deals , offering early bird shoppers with "buy more, save more" sitewide discounts of 15% off, 20% off, and 30% off. Adding to the excitement, flash sales feature curated Western-inspired purses at discounts of up to 70%. From Aztec and fringe styles to travel bags, cow print designs, concealed carry purse options, and genuine leather classics, each flash sale spotlights a unique Western theme over 3-day periods. Running from November 15 to December 2, this extended campaign ensures shoppers can find the ideal holiday gifts or add a touch of Western charm to their New Year looks.Key Campaign Highlights:I. Sitewide Discounts:Buy one item: 15% off (use code BF15)Buy two items: 20% off (use code BF20)Buy three items: 30% off (use code BF30)I.Flash Sales:Limited-time offers with up to 70% off on popular collections, including Aztec, Fringe, Travel, Tooling/Leather, CCW purses, and Cowhide/Cowprint purses.Montana West’s BFCM calendar currently features Travel Flash Sales, spotlighting:1. Viral Aztec Totes: 50% off2. Grain Carry-All Backpack: 70% off (just $14.99)3. American Pride Tote: 70% off (as low as $11.99)“The past Aztec and Fringe purse flash sales were incredibly popular with our fans, even selling out some inventory,” says Derek, General Manager of Montana West Inc. “We’re confident they’ll be just as excited about the upcoming flash sales, which will feature our top-selling concealed carry purses and cow print designs. This year’s event offers even bigger discounts, an expanded product selection, and a seamless shopping experience to fulfill every holiday gifting need.”The sale features a wide range of products from popular brands like Trinity Ranch, Montana West, American Bling, MLB, LEE, and Wrangler. Shoppers can explore items such as concealed carry purses, handbags, backpacks, duffle bags, phone purses, and more. Whether it’s a bag for daily errands, a chic evening purse, a mom-friendly diaper bag, a functional work tote, or a versatile gym bag, Montana West offers unbeatable deals to suit any lifestyle. The collection also includes Western-inspired apparel and jewelry, making it easier to find the ideal holiday gift in 2024. With exclusive discounts running through December 2, Montana West ensures a stress-free and convenient holiday shopping experience filled with high-quality Western essentials.“This is the biggest sale of the year,” Derek adds. “It’s perfect for customers finalizing holiday shopping lists or looking to treat themselves with Western-inspired pieces at the best prices.”Western Gifts for Her:A curated selection of fringed accessories, western jewelry, and stylish handbags will be offered at a good price for the modern cowgirl, blending Western charm with contemporary elegance.Western Gifts for Him:Montana West offers rugged options like cowhide sling bags, durable backpacks, fanny packs, and wallets. The MLB collaboration adds a sporty twist to these Western-inspired gifts.For those seeking versatile gifting options, Montana West also offers gift cards and complimentary gift-wrapping services for Christmas, birthdays, and other occasions.With unparalleled deals and a variety of thoughtfully designed products, Montana West’s 2024 Black Friday Sale promises to deliver satisfactory Western-inspired gifts for everyone on the holiday list.About Montana West World:Montana West combines traditional Western elements with modern design, offering stylish and functional purses, wallets, handbag sets, apparel, and accessories. With over 30 years of history, Montana West is at the forefront offering high-quality Western items, and is known for exceptional craftsmanship and unique designs. The extensive collection includes not only Western purses but also an array of Western apparel and accessories, each piece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality.

