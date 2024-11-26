Agile Business Consortium and APMG International launches AgilePM® version 3 – the future of Agile Project Management

Agile Project Management Foundation badge Agile Project Management Practitioner

APMG and Agile Business Consortium Launch AgilePM® v3 – The Latest Evolution in Agile Project Management Frameworks

LONDON, HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agile Business Consortium and APMG International launches AgilePM® version 3 – the future of Agile Project ManagementLondon, 26th November 2024: Together with their partners at the Agile Business Consortium, APMG is thrilled to announce the official launch of AgilePMversion 3, a comprehensive update of the world’s leading framework and certification program for agile project management.Designed to enhance the agility and effectiveness of project management professionals worldwide, AgilePM is recognized globally for empowering teams to deliver high-quality projects. Version 3 offers an enhanced learning journey, with an emphasis on value, leadership, and practical agility for today’s fast-paced project environments.Originally launched in 2010, with version 2 arriving in 2015, AgilePM has become a leading global framework for project professionals seeking to adopt and apply an agile approach to project planning and delivery. Almost a quarter of a million AgilePM exams have been taken globally.AgilePM’s effectiveness is evident in the results of APMG’s 2024 survey of AgilePM candidates; over 96% of respondents would recommend the AgilePM framework to other organizations and project professionals that run projects in an Agile way.Version 3 represents a substantial evolution in agile project management, with core enhancements that shift the approach from traditional project delivery to creating substantial business value and empowering project leadership.• Value-driven focus: AgilePM version 3 shifts from simply delivering products to delivering measurable business value. This means creating tangible benefits at every stage, ensuring each project step aligns with the organization’s strategic goals.• From project management to project leadership: Project managers transition to agile leaders, amplifying their role and impact. This change fosters a mindset shift from mere management to true leadership, guiding teams with vision and influence.• Scrum at the heart of delivery: Version 3 fully embraces Scrum as a powerful engine for product and solution delivery, integrating Scrum practices seamlessly into project workflows to enhance team agility and collaboration.• Advanced multi-team strategies: Professionals gain advanced strategies for managing multiple project teams. This guidance equips agile leaders to drive success across complex, multi-team projects with greater cohesion.• Enhanced risk management: Version 3 brings enhanced tools for risk anticipation, assessment, and mitigation, specifically designed for agile projects. This proactive approach empowers leaders to navigate risks more effectively in dynamic environments.• Revamped learning experience: Official AgilePM training now offers the opportunity of an interactive, hands-on learning simulation. This approach enriches participants’ understanding and helps them retain critical agile concepts for real-world application.Andrew Craddock, Product Architect at the Agile Business Consortium, said: "AgilePM3 is a significant step forward in agile project management. It brings together the best practices and new insights to help project managers tackle their biggest challenges and deliver meaningful results."For a complete summary of the version 3 enhancements, please refer to our “ AgilePM v2 to v3 – What Has Changed ?” guide.Richard Pharro, CEO APMG International said “We are proud to introduce AgilePM version 3, the latest advancement in what has become the leading agile project management certification globally. AgilePM version 3 further empowers individuals not only to excel in their roles but also to expand their career horizons in the fast-evolving world of project management. This new version emphasizes leadership, value creation, and team agility – key elements that modern organizations are looking for in a competitive landscape. For organizations, Agile PM version 3 delivers more than just skilled project managers. It develops empowered employees, fosters an engaged and agile team dynamic, and aligns project outcomes with real business value. We’re excited to see how AgilePM version 3 will continue to drive meaningful results for professionals and their organizations worldwide.”AgilePM version 3 training and certification now availableTraining and certification for AgilePM version 3 is available at Foundation and Practitioner levels. Accredited training is available via APMG’s global network of accredited training organizations (ATOs).In the 2024 candidate survey referenced earlier, 96% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that the learning/certification experience has enhanced their ability to plan and manage projects.For more on AgilePM version 3 training and certification, and to find accredited providers, visit apmg-international.com/AgilePM. ENDSContact informationFor more information, please contact Andie Allan (andie.allan@apmg-international.com) or Mark Constable (mark.constable@apmg-international.com).About APMG InternationalAPMG International is a leading global accreditation and examination body. It offers a range of professional certification schemes, providing world-class credentials to individuals and organisations across various industries. Through comprehensive assessment and continuous improvement, APMG ensures that its certifications reflect the highest standards of quality and relevance.About the Agile Business ConsortiumThe Agile Business Consortium is the professional body for business agility, dedicated to advancing business agility worldwide. Through training, certification, and thought leadership, the Consortium supports individuals and organisations in their agile journeys. The Agile Business Consortium proudly partners with APMG International, who provides exceptional accreditation and certification services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.