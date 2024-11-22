AirGradient Reaffirms Commitment to Environmental Sustainability with 1% for the Planet Recertification

The Mechai Bamboo School in Thailand is one of the organizations AirGradient supports through 1% for the Planet.

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirGradient , a global leader in open-source air quality monitoring solutions, proudly announces its annual recertification as a member of 1% for the Planet , a worldwide network of businesses, individuals, and nonprofit organizations tackling the planet’s most pressing environmental issues. AirGradient exceeded the 1% commitment this year, donating more than 1% of its annual sales to support environmental nonprofits."Having witnessed the devastating effects of air pollution firsthand, we are driven to make a meaningful difference. 1% for the Planet empowers us to transform our passion into tangible action by supporting organizations tirelessly working to protect our planet. While it may be a small step, we believe it contributes to a much larger, collective impact," said Achim Haug, CEO and Founder of AirGradient.Key Highlights:- Continued Commitment: AirGradient has been a committed member of 1% for the Planet since 2022, donating 1% of its annual sales to support environmental nonprofits.- Recertification Underscores Values: This recertification reinforces AirGradient's dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability, aligning with its mission to promote cleaner air for all.- Direct Impact: Through its membership, AirGradient directly supports organizations working to address critical environmental challenges such as climate change, air pollution, and ecosystem conservation.- Collective Action: By joining forces with 1% for the Planet and its global network, AirGradient contributes to a powerful collective force for positive change.This partnership enables the company to actively support environmental nonprofits working on the front lines of conservation and sustainability efforts. This also aligns with AirGradient's core values and demonstrates its dedication to a healthier planet, reassuring customers that they are choosing a brand committed to a better future.About AirGradient:AirGradient is a leader in open-source air quality monitoring, offering innovative solutions for both indoor and outdoor environments. With a commitment to cleaner air, the company provides affordable, accessible tools that individuals and organizations use in over 75 countries. Its open-source platform enables users to create and customize monitors, contributing to advancements in air quality science. Through collaborations with OpenAQ, top universities, and environmental organizations, AirGradient drives impactful research and advocacy. As a dedicated member of 1% for the Planet, AirGradient donates 1% or more of its sales to support environmental protection efforts.

