Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao enhance cooperation on aviation safety

MACAU, November 22 - On 22 November 2024, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao SAR (AACM) and the Civil Aviation Department of Hong Kong SAR (HKCAD) signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Close Cooperation in Airworthiness Certification" and the "Joint Operation Management Cooperation Arrangement (JOM)" in Macao. This marks a new chapter in the tripartite cooperation in the civil aviation field and lays a solid foundation for improving regional aviation safety and efficiency, demonstrating a vision for closer collaboration in the future.

The "Memorandum of Understanding on Close Cooperation in Airworthiness Certification" expands the scope of the original Joint Certification Management Cooperation Agreement (JCM) signed in 2018, aiming to further strengthen communication and collaboration in the field of airworthiness certification between Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, with a joint commitment to enhancing aviation safety and environmental protection. The three parties will establish and maintain the same or similar airworthiness standards and certification systems for civil aviation products, based on compliance with the airworthiness requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization and their respective laws and regulations, thereby reducing the economic burden on the aviation industry. According to the Memorandum, the cooperation covers the design approval of aviation products and components, optimization of airworthiness certification-related regulations and standards, and technical exchanges in the management of aircraft fuel.

On the other hand, the signing of the "Joint Operation Management Cooperation Arrangement" is based on the common concern of the three parties regarding safe operation management and the common aim to establish a joint safety supervision mechanism without interfering with the obligations each party undertakes under their respective laws and regulations. The parties will enhance the efficiency of aviation operations in the three areas and achieve resource sharing through information sharing, technical support, and mutual consultation when formulating regulations, policies, and guidelines related to this cooperation arrangement.

The signing ceremony was convened at the AACM office facilities. The event was attended by the Deputy Administrator of CAAC, Liang Nan, the President of AACM, Pun Wa Kin, and the Director-General of HKCAD, Liu Chi-yung, who jointly signed the texts.

During the meeting, the three parties shared their implementation status of the JCM and discussed the preparation of the procedures in response to the signing of the JOM. AACM also took the opportunity to give an overview of the latest developments in aviation safety oversight and safe operations in Macao.

The texts lay the foundation for closer ties between the three parties on airworthiness certification and establishment of cooperation on joint operation management. Such cooperation will help to enhance of the aviation development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The parties agreed to hold regular meetings in the future to review and ensure the effective implementation of their cooperation.