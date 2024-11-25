Metal Furniture Global Market Report 2024: Market Size to Reach $194.74 Billion by 2028

Metal Furniture Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The metal furniture market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $194.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

How Will The Metal Furniture Market Continue To Experience Robust Growth?

The metal furniture market has seen substantial growth in recent years, expanding from $143.67 billion in 2023 to an expected $152.52 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. The historic period’s remarkable development can be traced back to the evolution of manufacturing processes, post-industrial design trends, economic booms in urban development, advancements in metal treatment technologies, and a surge in the need for commercial and institutional furniture.

What is the Expected Market Size and Growth Rate for the Metal Furniture Market?

The metal furniture market is slated to continue its strong growth trajectory in the forthcoming years, projected to escalate to $194.74 billion in 2028, demonstrating a CAGR of 6.3%. This forecast growth is propelled by factors such as increasing urbanization, construction, and real estate activities, the rising demand for durable and low-maintenance furnishings, growing popularity of smart homes, and the rising popularity of office spaces. Major trends expected to influence the market during the forecast period include advancements in technology, rust-resistant coatings, hybrid materials, the adoption of antimicrobial metal surfaces, and the revival of retro-style metal furniture.

What Is the Primary Factor Driving the Growth of the Metal Furniture Market?

The escalating number of workplaces worldwide serves as a significant propellant for the growth of the metal furniture market. As companies aim to expand and widen their operational range, there is a rising demand for new employees. This inevitably increases the demand for additional office spaces and furniture to accommodate the burgeoning workforce. For instance, a research conducted on 500 UK-based SMEs by UK-based fintech company Airwallex in November 2022 revealed a positive trend. In 2023, 70% of these businesses plan to extend or further expand into foreign markets. Two-thirds 64% of the polled ventures are eyeing Europe and North America, while one-third 34% are preparing to spring into the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. This growing number of workplaces is thus expected to catalyze the metal furniture market’s growth.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Metal Furniture Market?

Major corporations operating in the metal furniture market demonstrate a growing inclination towards innovative products. Noteworthy amongst these are developments in fossil-free steel furniture, which aim at mitigating carbon emissions and environmental impact. Fossil-free steel furniture relies on steel produced utilizing renewable energy and sustainable methods, eliminating the dependence on fossil fuels in the manufacturing process. A case in point is the launch of the Tellus bench in June 2023 by Norway-based furniture manufacturing company Vestre and Sweden-based design company Emma Olbers Design. The bench, crafted entirely from 100% fossil-free steel, marks a significant industry milestone. The steel used is produced by SSAB through a process that employs green hydrogen instead of coal, resulting in zero carbon emissions during production.

How is the Metal Furniture Market Segmented?

The various segments within the metal furniture market include:

1 By Type: Bed, Chair, Sofa, Table, Other Types

2 By Material: Steel Furniture, Aluminum Furniture, Wrought Iron Furniture

3 By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, Supermarket And Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Stores

4 By Application: Residential, Commercial

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

