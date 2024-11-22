Saurabh Netravalkar, Unmukt Chand, Rahkeem Cornwall, and Dwayne Smith to headline USPL season 3 starting Nov 22

USPL season 3 began on November 22

BROWARD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA cricketers Unmukt Chand and Saurabh Netravalkar, West Indies' Dwayne Smith and Rahkeem Cornwall are among the marquee players featuring in the upcoming United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 scheduled to kick off on Friday at the Broward County Stadium in Florida.

The USPL season 3 will be bigger and better as players get ready to fight it out for the coveted trophy. The six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, New York Cowboy - have been preparing well for the Season 3.

The opening match on Friday will see Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles locking horns with each other. The second match of the day will witness an intense battle between Maryland Mavericks and Atlanta Blackcaps.

Dwayne Smith, known for his explosive batting, will represent Maryland Mavericks, while Rahkeem Cornwall, the hard-hitting all-rounder, is set to captain Atlanta Blackcaps. Saurabh Netravalkar, who made waves during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, will feature for New Jersey Titans, while former Indian U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand will play for California Golden Eagles.

Speaking on the eve of the season 3, Mr. Jaideep Singh Founder & Chairman of USPL said, " USPL Season 3 is a celebration of cricket, bringing together global talent and local stars to compete at the highest level in America. We are committed to making this season a memorable one for players and fans alike."

Speaking ahead of the opening match, Rahkeem Cornwall said, "It is an honour for me to lead Atlanta Blackcaps. It is good group of guys and we are looking forward to the tournament. Last season we reached semis and I feel things can go a bit further this year."

"I think preparation are going good and guys are ready to play competitive cricket and it is just a matter of time. We want to perform well and do good in the tournament," he added.

Each day of the league will feature triple-header matchups, giving fans plenty of opportunities to witness action-packed cricket, with the exception of the opening day, semi-finals, and the grand finale, which is slated to take place on December 1.

