"Enduring Beauty Across Oceans: A Glimpse into the Poetic Charm of Zhejiang" Was Successfully Held in New York

Hosts and distinguished guests come together celebrating the event's successful conclusion Xu Xiao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership and Deputy Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, gives an inspirational speech at the event Artists perform the graceful water sleeve dance representing Zhejiang's traditional culture

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 13, the "Enduring Beauty Across Oceans: A Glimpse into the Poetic Charm of Zhejiang" promotion event was successfully held at the Edison Hotel in New York. Xu Xiao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership and Deputy Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, representatives from the Chinese Tourism Office in New York, and nearly 100 distinguished guests from New York’s cultural, tourism, art, and media sectors attended the opening ceremony of the special exhibition.Although geographically distant, the United States and China both have long histories and splendid cultures, each shining brightly in the river of world civilization. Amid an era of globalization, cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two regions are becoming increasingly frequent and profound. At this pivotal moment, as the friendly relations between China and the United States continue to deepen, the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has specially organized a themed promotion event centered on demonstrating the 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization. This promotion not only showcased Zhejiang's unique charm as an important birthplace of Chinese civilization but also aimed to foster mutual cultural appreciation and exchange of civilizations between Zhejiang and the United States.In her speech at the promotion event, Xu Xiao stated: Zhejiang and the United States maintain close exchanges. The two cultures have fostered 68 pairs of sister provinces. There has been ongoing collaboration in areas such as trade, culture, tourism, education, and technology. On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States. Xu said by hosting the cultural and tourism promotion event in New York, Zhejiang Province hopes to work together with their American counterparts in the cultural and tourism sectors to build broader and more pragmatic platforms for exchange and cooperation.Chen Li, Consul General of China in New York, invited people from all walks of life to visit Zhejiang and other parts of China for sightseeing and tourism. He noted that China has implemented full mutual visa exemptions for ordinary passport holders with 24 countries, unilaterally granted visa-free entry to citizens of 29 countries, and offers 72 / 144-hour visa-free transit for travelers from 54 countries, including the United States. China and the United States are both countries with abundant cultural and tourism resources, serving as important source markets and travel destinations for each other. As the two largest economies in the world, the relationship between China and the United States is one of the most significant bilateral relationships globally, impacting the well-being of their peoples and the future of humanity. China has always been committed to promoting the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of U.S.-China relations, adhering to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. China firmly believes that the success of each country presents opportunities for the other.In May of this year, the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit was held in China, during which representatives from both sides engaged in extensive, in-depth, and practical discussions on the theme of 'Tourism Promoting Sino-U.S. Cultural Exchanges' and signed over 20 cooperative projects. It is hoped that the cultural and tourism sectors of both countries will continue to work diligently to promote mutually beneficial and practical cooperation. The Chinese Consulate General in New York is committed to working with all parties to continuously advance Sino-U.S. cultural and tourism exchanges and foster local friendly cooperation.American guests expressed that China and the United States should strengthen cooperation and exchanges in the fields of culture and tourism, promote mutual understanding, and jointly host more and better cultural events.This promotion event was structured around four chapters: 'Blue and Green', 'Elegance', 'Flowing', and 'Harmony', showcasing the beauty of Zhejiang's landscapes, culture, development, and integration. The promotional segment incorporated elements such as the water sleeve dance representing Zhejiang's traditional culture, a blend of traditional Chinese music with modern light effects to illustrate the grandeur of the Qiantang River, and a fashion show inspired by the Liangzhu Civilization, a World Cultural Heritage site. The show drew from the most representative patterns, jade artifacts, and symbols of Liangzhu culture, using the language of art to convey the profound depth and heritage of a 5,000-year-old civilization. With innovative design and international presentation, it perfectly embodied the unique charm of 'Poetic Jiangnan, Vibrant Zhejiang,' leaving a fresh and lasting impression on the audience and earning unanimous praise from the guests.At the promotion event, guests had the opportunity to closely admire highly restored replicas of cultural relics from the Zhejiang region. These artifacts vividly showcased the profound heritage and exceptional wisdom of Chinese civilization, presenting American audiences with a multidimensional and diverse image of Chinese culture. It also served as a spiritual dialogue transcending time and space, allowing American audiences to experience the depth and grandeur of Chinese civilization up close. Moreover, it built a new bridge for cultural exchange and cooperation between Zhejiang and the United States.The "Enduring Beauty, Across the Ocean" Zhejiang Culture and Tourism (U.S.) Promotion Event received high praise from the international attendees. The event has injected new vitality and momentum into cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States, advancing collaboration in the fields of culture and tourism to new heights.

