SCUBIC Plus, The Biggest Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Surpasses 100% Funding on Kickstarter in Just 5 Hours

Valiantx Co., Ltd. introduces a revolutionary cat litter box with advanced vertical scooping technology, reaching its Kickstarter goal in record time.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SCUBIC Plus, a self-cleaning cat litter box boasting a generous 150L capacity, has captured the attention of pet owners on Kickstarter, achieving 100% funding in just 5 hours. Designed by Valiantx Co., Ltd., this cube-shaped innovation aims to tackle common issues faced by cat owners, from litter loss to odor management, while offering enhanced comfort for cats of all breeds and sizes.

Unlike traditional drum-type litter boxes, which can cause anxiety for cats and inefficiencies for owners, SCUBIC Plus features a patented vertical scooping mechanism. This approach minimizes litter dust, reduces crumbling waste, and ensures thorough cleaning with every cycle. The inclusion of a plasma air cleaning system further promotes a fresh and hygienic environment, setting SCUBIC Plus apart as a comprehensive solution for multi-cat households.

In addition to its advanced cleaning capabilities, SCUBIC Plus comes equipped with smart technology and a companion app, allowing owners to monitor their cat’s waste habits in real time. The built-in camera module provides insights into elimination behavior, enabling proactive health monitoring. Users can share these details with veterinarians for accurate diagnoses, bringing added peace of mind to conscientious pet owners.

The Kickstarter campaign for SCUBIC Plus highlights years of meticulous development led by Valiantx CEO Andrew Kim. Reflecting on the process, Kim explains, “Our goal was to create a product that not only addresses the practical needs of cat owners but also prioritizes the well-being of their pets. SCUBIC Plus embodies our commitment to innovation and quality.”

SCUBIC Plus is available for pre-order on Kickstarter for a limited 30-day period, with exclusive discounts of up to 33% off the retail price. The campaign, which has already raised over $5,000 in its early hours, showcases the enthusiasm of the global pet owner community.

For more information, visit the Kickstarter campaign page [HERE]. For inquiries, contact the Valiantx team at info@purrit.net

About Valiantx

Valiantx Co., Ltd., established in 2018, is a trailblazer in robotics and pet technology. The company gained inspiration for its pet-focused innovations when two stray cats joined their lab in 2020, sparking the creation of PURRIT, a brand dedicated to enhancing pet care. Valiantx combines cutting-edge research and heartfelt dedication to bridge the gap between human and animal needs, delivering impactful solutions for pet owners worldwide.

