H.R. 9591, a bill to require the Administrator of General Services to sell certain property related to United States Penitentiary, Leavenworth, and for other purposes

H.R. 9591 would require the General Services Administration (GSA) to sell any property in the State of Missouri associated with the Federal Correctional Institution, Leavenworth, which is located in Kansas. Net proceeds from the sale would be deposited into the Federal Buildings Fund and recorded in the budget as offsetting receipts (that is, as reductions in direct spending). Using information from GSA, CBO estimates that the property could be sold for about $500,000; therefore, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9591 would decrease direct spending by an insignificant amount. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would not affect revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.