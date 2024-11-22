United States Dental Splints Market Set to Achieve a Market Valuation of US$ 239.6 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟑𝟖.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is projected to experience significant growth, reaching 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟑𝟗.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This steady expansion, driven by a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑𝟎% during the forecast period 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, underscores the rising demand for dental splinting solutions in the U.S.
Dental splints, widely used for treating temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, bruxism, and dental trauma, are witnessing increased adoption due to growing awareness about oral health and advancements in dental technology. The market is further bolstered by a rising prevalence of dental conditions, an aging population, and higher healthcare spending.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬: The increasing prevalence of TMJ disorders, teeth grinding, and jaw-related conditions is fueling demand for dental splints.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Innovations in materials and manufacturing processes, including 3D printing, are enhancing the efficiency and comfort of dental splints, driving their adoption.
𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞: Heightened awareness about the benefits of early intervention and preventive care is encouraging the use of dental splints as a non-invasive treatment option.
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐒 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
• AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
• Aqualizer
• Arconic Corp.
• Brux Nightguard
• Chomper Labs
• Constellium SE
• Dentek
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
• Glidewell
• Henkel Singapore Pte. Ltd
• Hexcel Corporation
• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
• Procter & Gamble
• Sentinel Mouth Guards
• Smile Brilliant
• Solvay SA
• Sporting Smiles
• Toray Industries Inc
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Anti-snoring Splints
• Occlusal Splints
• Teeth Whitening Splints
• Orthodontic Splints
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞
• Flexible
• Semi-rigid
• Rigid
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Urethane Dimethylacrylate
• Methyl Methacrylate
• Polymethyl Methacrylate
• Polyamide
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞
• <300 US$
• 300 US$ - 450 US$
• 450 US$ - 600 US$
• >600 US$
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
