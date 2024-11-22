Bigger, more accessible granny flats

Release date: 22/11/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government has changed planning laws to allow bigger granny flats which will improve their accessibility and create more housing options for South Australians.

The State Government has increased the maximum floor area in granny flats from 60 to 70 square metres, to make these units a realistic housing option for people to age in place, or young adults leaving home.

The 10 square metre increase will make granny flats more accessible and improve the amenity for the occupants.

The changes were implemented as a result of feedback from the public and local councils during community consultation for the Ancillary Accommodation and Student Accommodation Definitions Review Code Amendment.

The adopted Code Amendment also allows councils to approve self-contained accommodation, with the Government changing technical definitions which has resulted in planning approvals previously being denied.

The changes to the Code mean granny flats will no longer have to share kitchens, bathrooms or laundries with the house, while student accommodation can include individual facilities to be self-contained.

These important technical changes allow for greater housing diversity across the state and will support South Australians to age in place, ultimately improving affordability.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This Government is removing red tape to help more people find a place to live.

The changes to the planning laws will create greater housing options. This means more people will be able to live independently at an affordable rate.

We always take on board feedback from community consultation and as a direct result have increased the maximum floor space by 10 square metres, which will make granny flats more accessible.

This is an important code amendment which has the potential to ease pressure on the student housing sector, create opportunities for people to age in place and improve the quality of living for many South Australians.

Attributable to Stephen Knight, Executive Director Housing Industry Association SA

The provision of land is a large part of the cost of providing a new home, no matter what size. Allowing a homeowner to build a second home or “granny flat” on their property will be a significant boost to increasing housing supply.

These new rules open up the opportunity for families to care for relatives, yet still allow for some level of independence with a cost effective small home on the same property.

Advances in modular construction could allow for the installation of a new self contained home on an existing property in a short space of time and just as importantly be removed at a later date when no longer required.