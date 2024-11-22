Montgomery County Council and County Executive Host Community Resource Fair on Dec. 8 in Rockville

MARYLAND, November 22 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson, Vice President Kate Stewart, Councilmembers and County Executive Marc Elrich are inviting community service providers and residents to join the United in Service and Support Community Resource Fair on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Executive Office Building in Rockville. In light of changes coming at the federal level, Montgomery County is committed to ensuring that all residents have access to information about essential community services.

This free Montgomery County resource fair will provide residents with a wide range of information about public health and wellness, including reproductive rights; job skills training and contracting; and available resources so residents understand their rights.

“We will not let anything said or done in Washington, D.C. undermine the progress we have made or eliminate the protections and services we provide for our community members,” said Council President Andrew Friedson. “Together, we stand unified with our community partners and residents and recommit ourselves to making sure Montgomery County remains an outstanding place to live, work, worship and raise a family.”

“As we prepare for the change in federal administration, our first priority is to the residents of Montgomery County and to continue the work of being a welcoming and inclusive community,” said Council Vice President Kate Stewart. “It is our intent to mitigate any potential harm by maintaining and providing local county services—and the first step is making sure residents are aware of what is available and know who they can turn to for assistance.”

“There are going to be changes at the federal level that we need to be ready for, but Montgomery County will continue to do what we have been doing for years, making our County inclusive and welcoming for everyone who lives here,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “We are focused on delivering the services that people need and this event is the beginning of letting our residents know that we are the same community, despite what happens in Washington, D.C. As leaders, we must stand together and show our residents we are fighting for them.”

If you are a resource provider or community partner in Montgomery County and have questions about sharing information and resources with residents, please contact [email protected].

The Executive Office Building is located at 101 Monroe Street in Rockville. The community resource fair will be held in the cafeteria. The building is accessible by bus and Metro service. The Rockville Station on Metro’s Red Line is the nearest stop for the community resource fair.

Free parking is available at the Council Office Building garage with the public parking entrance located off East Jefferson Street or the juror parking lot at the corner of East Jefferson Street (Route 28) and Monroe Street. View a map showing the public parking entrance for the garage here.

