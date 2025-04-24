Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 25, 2025

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS):

The EC Committee will continue reviewing the Board of Education’s more than $3.4 billion requested FY26 Operating Budget. The committee held meetings to review the MCPS budget request on

April 9

and

April 2 3

. The committee has one additional meeting scheduled on April 30. The Board of Education’s adopted FY26 tax-supported budget (excluding grants and enterprise funds) is more than $3.4 billion, an increase of more than $308 million, or 9.9 percent, compared to the current FY25 tax-supported budget. The FY26 budget assumes Montgomery County will continue to fund $27.2 million of MCPS retiree health benefits costs from the County's Consolidated Other Post Employment Benefits Trust Fund. On March 14, the County Executive recommended $3.62 billion in funding for MCPS, of which would fund more than 99 percent of the Board of Education’s request. This recommendation includes $250 million of the $284 million in additional local funding requested by the board and is $256 million more than the required Maintenance of Effort (MOE) level. Additional detail is available in the staff report.