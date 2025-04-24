Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 25, 2025
MARYLAND, April 24 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Committees will review FY26 Operating Budgets and Amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program
The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Friday, April 25 at 9 a.m. to review the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budget and Amendments to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for Cost Sharing: MCG, the Office of Grants Management, the Community Grants Non-Departmental Account (NDA), the Public Information Office, the Office of Intergovernmental Relations, the Office of the Inspector General, the Independent Audit NDA, the Office of Legislative Oversight, the Legislative Branch Communications NDA and the Office of the County Council.
The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.
The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet at 9 a.m. to review the FY26 Operating Budgets for the KID Museum and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).
The members of the EC Committee include Chair and Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.
The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the FY26 Operating Budgets for the Office of Food Systems Resilience, and Administration and Support and Aging and Disability Services within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.
The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 2:15 p.m. to review the FY26 Operating Budgets for the Office of Agriculture, the Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA), the Housing Initiative Fund and the Affordable Housing and Acquisition Program.
The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Friedson, Councilmember Natali Fani-González and Vice President Jawando.
More detail on each agenda item is provided below.
The GO Committee will meet to review the FY26 Operating Budget and Amendments to the FY25-30 CIP for the following items:
- Cost Sharing: MCG: The County Executive recommends a decrease of $1.85 million, or 24 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. This project provides funds for the development of non-governmental projects in conjunction with public agencies or the private sector.
- Office of Grants Management and Community Grants NDA: The County Executive recommends an increase of $150,695, or 14.43 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for the Office of Grants Management, composed of programmatic and staffing enhancements. For the Community Grants NDA, the County Executive recommends an increase of more than $2.4 million, or 22.5 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The recommendation includes continuing funding for multi-year community grant awards and legacy renewals through FY26 at current funding levels.
- Public Information Office: The County Executive recommends an increase of $49,683, or 1.68 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The recommendation includes a $173,760 increase for compensation adjustments and required operating expenses.
- Office of Intergovernmental Relations: The County Executive recommends an increase of $ $25,822, or 2.56 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The recommendation includes a $42,880 increase for compensation adjustments and required operating expenses.
- Office of the Inspector General: The County Executive recommends an increase of $482,243, or 13.35 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The recommendation includes $115,417 in programmatic and staffing enhancements.
- Independent Audit NDA: The County Executive recommends an increase of $2,493, or 0.6 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The increase is due to FY26 compensation adjustments and the annualization of FY25 compensation increases and personnel costs.
- Office of Legislative Oversight: The County Executive recommends an increase of $338,379, or 12.8 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The increase includes funds for a Legislative Analyst III position to accommodate the increased workload of the expanded Council.
- Legislative Branch Communications NDA: The County Executive recommends an increase of $102,528, or 3.9 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The increase primarily reflects compensation adjustments and non-discretionary operating cost increases.
- Office of the County Council: The County Executive recommends an increase of $687,785, or 3.6 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The increase reflects compensation adjustments, non-discretionary operating cost increases, and annualization of staffing changes made in FY25.
The EC Committee will meet to review the FY26 Operating Budgets for the following items:
- KID Museum NDA: The County Executive recommends an increase of $57,499, or three percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The recommendation represents the inflationary adjustment for nonprofit service provider contracts.
- Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS): The EC Committee will continue reviewing the Board of Education’s more than $3.4 billion requested FY26 Operating Budget. The committee held meetings to review the MCPS budget request on April 9 and April 23. The committee has one additional meeting scheduled on April 30. The Board of Education’s adopted FY26 tax-supported budget (excluding grants and enterprise funds) is more than $3.4 billion, an increase of more than $308 million, or 9.9 percent, compared to the current FY25 tax-supported budget. The FY26 budget assumes Montgomery County will continue to fund $27.2 million of MCPS retiree health benefits costs from the County's Consolidated Other Post Employment Benefits Trust Fund. On March 14, the County Executive recommended $3.62 billion in funding for MCPS, of which would fund more than 99 percent of the Board of Education’s request. This recommendation includes $250 million of the $284 million in additional local funding requested by the board and is $256 million more than the required Maintenance of Effort (MOE) level. Additional detail is available in the staff report.
The HHS Committee will meet to review the FY26 Operating Budget for the following items:
- Office of Food Systems Resilience: The County Executive recommends a decrease of $253,791, or 1.79 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The change reflects the elimination of $2.85 million in one-time items and a more than $2.5 million increase for programmatic enhancements.
- DHHS - Administration and Support: The County Executive recommends an increase of $7.2 million, or 8.6 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The changes are due to programmatic and staffing enhancements, including increases for social services state reimbursements and a decrease to remove American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) food funding.
- DHHS - Aging and Disability Services: The County Executive recommends an increase of more than $5.5 million, or seven percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget for Aging and Disability Services. The recommended increase includes more than $1 million in programmatic enhancements for the Developmental Disability Provider Supplement, Senior Nutrition Services, Senior Nutrition Program, Adult Medical Day Care Provider Supplement, and an annualized respite care provider rate increase.
The PHP Committee will meet to review the FY26 Operating Budget for the following items:
- Office of Agriculture: The County Executive recommends an increase of $76,563, or 5.26 percent, from the approved FY25 Operating Budget. The increase is due to costs for programming and staffing, including a $61,843 increase for compensation adjustments which reflect a continuation of current staffing levels.
The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.
Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.
Release ID: 25-139
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.