North Carolina Man Indicted for Civil Rights Offenses Due to Bias-Motivated Threats

A three-count indictment was unsealed today in the Western District of North Carolina charging a North Carolina man with federal civil rights and firearms violations for threatening eight individuals with force because of their race, color, religion and national origin.

According to the indictment, on June 8, Maurice Hopkins, 31, threatened eight individuals with a firearm inside Zambies Pizza, a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina. Count one of the indictment charges Hopkins with threatening the eight individuals with force because of their race, color, religion and national origin and because they were enjoying the goods, services and facilities of the restaurant. Count two of the indictment charges Hopkins with threatening the eight individuals with force on account of their race, color, religion and national origin to intimidate the individuals from exercising their federally protected housing rights. Count three of the indictment charges Hopkins with carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

If convicted, Hopkins faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each of the civil rights charges and a mandatory minimum prison sentence on the firearms charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King for the Western District of North Carolina and Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt of the FBI Charlotte Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick J. Miller for the Western District of North Carolina and Trial Attorneys Daniel Grunert and Chloe Neely of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.