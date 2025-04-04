San Fernando Valley Man Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material Tied to Online Violent Network Known as ‘764’

WASHINGTON — A California man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging that he targeted children for sexual exploitation online as part of his role in an online violent network that seeks to accelerate social unrest and the downfall of the current world order.

Jose Henry Ayala Casamiro, 28, of San Fernando Valley, was arrested by the FBI on charges of attempting to possess and the possession of child pornography. He made his initial appearance on April 3 in federal court in the Central District of California. A federal magistrate judge ordered him jailed without bond and an April 22 arraignment date was scheduled in Los Angeles federal court.

According to court documents, Ayala allegedly caused minors to produce child sexual abuse material (CSAM) as well as other video content depicting themselves engaging in self-harm as part of his participation in an online network known broadly as “764”, a network of nihilistic violent extremists who engage in criminal conduct, particularly targeting children for sexual exploitation online, to further the network’s goals of accelerating the downfall of the current world order, including the U.S. government. Members of 764 work in concert with one another towards a common purpose of destroying civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, including minors.

As part of the 764 network, Alaya was allegedly involved with an online group that blackmailed underage girls into creating child pornography videos depicting themselves engaging in degrading sadistic sexual acts, torture sessions, and carving their abusers’ initials or names on their bodies. The group also encouraged the female minors to commit suicide. As one example, the criminal complaint details a March 2020 photo in which an individual had cut the defendant’s name “Henry” into their right forearm. The complaint also outlines four videos that allegedly depict Ayala directing teen girls to engage in specific sexual acts. In February and March 2025, the complaint also alleges that Ayala participated in a new server created as a “grooming pool” targeting many underage girls, which included two minor students in a public school district in Colorado.

Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division; U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayli for the Central District of California; and Assistant Director David J. Scott of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division made the announcement.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amanda Elbogen and David Ryan for the Central District of California and Trial Attorneys Justin Sher and James Donnelly of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.