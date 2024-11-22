Eltropy CEO Discusses AI's Impact on Credit Union Member Engagement with CUbroadcast

Ashish Garg discusses AI's impact on CUbroadcast

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy Co-founder and CEO Ashish Garg recently shared insights on artificial intelligence and digital communications in credit unions during a CUbrodcast Lounge session.During his conversation with host Mike Lawson , Garg explored how the integration of AI with digital communications is transforming member interactions across engagement, collections, and lending services."AI is completely changing how credit unions understand their membership," said Garg. "Instead of relying on traditional surveys with low response rates, credit unions can now use AI to analyze thousands of member conversations and generate actionable insights. A CEO can start their Monday morning with an AI-generated summary of what their members truly want, based on actual interactions from the previous week. This capability gives credit unions a significant competitive advantage while saving time and resources."The interview, hosted at the GoWest Credit Union Association MAXX Experience, followed Garg's MAXX session titled "Digital Communications and AI: A Power Combo to Supercharge Member Engagement, Collections, Lending, and More."The full interview can be viewed at: https://www.cubroadcast.com/episodes/maxx24-how-credit-unions-can-supercharge-their-member-engagement-with-ai-and-digital About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

