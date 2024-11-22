Chosen Family: A Vital Support System for the Holidays Amidst 2024 Election Divisions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of the 2024 election, as Thanksgiving and the holiday season approach, Americans are increasingly turning to "chosen family" networks to navigate the deepening political divides that have strained traditional family bonds. These gatherings, often steeped in tradition, can amplify tensions for those estranged from biological family due to ideological differences.For many, chosen family - relationships formed through mutual support and shared values rather than blood ties - provides a much-needed reprieve and sense of belonging during this time of year. An innovative online platform called “ Choose a Family ” allows people to create their own custom “family tree” and find those key relationships that are missing in their lives.Recent studies indicate that political disagreements have led to significant familial tensions, with many individuals experiencing estrangement from relatives over ideological differences. A poll by The New York Times and Siena College found nearly 1 in 5 voters (19%) reporting that politics had hurt their friendships or family relationships.Additionally, a 2024 survey by the American Psychiatric Association revealed that one in five Americans reported family estrangement directly tied to political disagreements, highlighting the ongoing impact of ideological divisions. ( Source 1 For many, chosen families have become a lifeline. These intentional communities—composed of close friends, mentors, and allies—offer critical emotional support when biological family ties are weakened or severed. Dr. Karl Pillemer, a sociologist at Cornell University, has found that more than a quarter of Americans are estranged from family members, and that differences over values are among the chief causes of those estrangements. ( Source 2 The rise of a platform like Choose a Family reflects this growing need for supportive, intentional relationships. Actress Kim Parshley created the website after her parents passed away, which left a void in her life, and was again inspired after losing her fiancé due to political divisions. Choose a Family provides a safe and friendly space where individuals can connect with others seeking meaningful, family-like bonds. Its user-friendly features facilitate the formation of chosen families, helping members find common ground, shared values, and a sense of belonging during times of societal division.As the nation continues to grapple with the lingering effects of political polarization, the concept of chosen family provides a path toward healing. By embracing new connections and fostering relationships built on shared understanding and respect, individuals can reclaim a sense of stability and community, even amid national discord.For more information on building chosen family networks, visit https://www.chooseafamily.com

