PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Has Awarded More than $200 Million in Grants to Boost Law Enforcement Salaries, Hiring in Smaller Communities

TEXAS, November 21 - (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said his office has delivered about $225 million in financial assistance to rural law enforcement and prosecutor offices as part of a grant program to help ensure professional law enforcement and legal representation of the people’s interests throughout the state. The Rural Law Enforcement Grant Program, administered by the Comptroller’s office, was enacted by Senate Bill 22 during the 88th Texas Legislature, Regular Session, which appropriated $330 million for the 2024-25 biennium to fund the program. During fiscal 2024, which ended on Aug. 31, Hegar’s office awarded $125.7 million to 502 grant recipients, comprising qualified counties and prosecutor offices. The Comptroller’s office awarded an additional $98.4 million to 396 grant recipients in fiscal 2025. Hegar encourages eligible law enforcement and prosecutor offices whose fiscal years begins Jan. 1 to apply for funding by the Jan. 31, 2025, deadline. “Many rural law enforcement and prosecutor offices have lacked the resources they need to attract and retain personnel or to buy much-needed safety equipment, and this program bridges that gap. I'm humbled that the Legislature placed this responsibility with my agency,” said Hegar, who visited five rural law communities and prosecutor offices earlier this year through his Good for Texas Tour series to spotlight how they have used the funds to help serve their populations. “These men and women form the backbone of rural communities across the great state of Texas, and it is critical that we ensure they have what they need to keep Texans safe and secure." Hegar's Good for Texas Tour is highlighted in the most recent edition of Fiscal Notes. The grant program allows the Comptroller’s office to administer the following to counties with populations of 300,000 or less: The Rural Sheriff's Department Salary Assistance Grant awards grants between $250,000 and $500,000. The grant funding must be used to provide specified minimum salaries, give salary increases, hire additional deputies or staff for the department, or to purchase safety equipment, firearms and vehicles for the sheriff's department.

The Rural Constable's Office Salary Assistance Grant provides financial assistance to constable's offices. The grant funding must be used to provide a minimum salary of $45,000 to an elected constable who makes motor vehicle stops in the routine performance of the constable's duties.

The Rural Prosecutor's Office Salary Assistance Grant awards grants between $100,000 and $275,000. The grant funding must be used to increase the salary of assistant attorneys, investigators or victim assistance coordinators, or to hire additional staff. Visit the Comptroller's website for more information on the grant program.