After HHS Defies Subpoena, Comer & McClain Demand Official’s Testimony on Alcohol Consumption Guidelines

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) are continuing their investigation into the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) development of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. In a letter to HHS Assistant Secretary for Legislation Melanie Egorin, the lawmakers request a transcribed interview following HHS’s failure to fully cooperate with the Committee’s subpoena for information.

“The Committee is investigating a Scientific Review Panel of Alcohol Intake and Health convened by HHS’ Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Prevention of Underage Drinking (ICCPUD), which is intended to inform the 2025 Dietary Guidelines and is duplicative of a study conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM),” wrote the lawmakers. “HHS’ failure to comply with the subpoena is unacceptable.”

On September 30, 2024, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena for outstanding documents and information originally requested by the Committee on April 4, 2024. In response, HHS has provided only 18 pages of responsive documents, all of which are publicly available. Despite multiple requests, HHS staff have failed to explain why they are unable to comply with the subpoena or provide an anticipated timeline for producing additional documents to the Oversight Committee.

“HHS’ lack of compliance with the Committee’s investigation amplifies our concerns about HHS’ “HHS’ lack of compliance with the Committee’s investigation amplifies our concerns about HHS’ subversion of congressional intent and oversight in its establishment of the ICCPUD Scientific Review Panel,” continued the lawmakers. “We believe you have information that will assist us fully in understanding why HHS has been unable to comply with the Committee’s subpoena. We therefore request that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview on December 5, 2024.”

Read the letter to HHS Assistant Secretary for Legislation Egorin here.