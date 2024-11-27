Union Acoustic Launches Innovative Acoustic Panel Art Collection in Singapore

The Acoustic Panel Art collection offers a simple, elegant solution to enhance both the visual and acoustic qualities of any space.

SINGAPORE, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Acoustic, a leader in acoustic solutions, is unveiling a unique product that blends artistry with sound technology: the Acoustic Panel Art Collection. This new offering features iconic art masterpieces like “The Girl with the Pearl Earring”, “Starry Night”, and “The Scream”, carefully integrated into high-performance acoustic panels. As the exclusive supplier in Singapore, Union Acoustic aims to bring a new level of elegance and functionality to homes, offices, and commercial spaces.

“We’re excited to bring this innovative product to the Singapore market,” said Ricky Thng, Director of Union Acoustic.

“Our Acoustic Panel Art combines art and function in an entirely new way. It offers both aesthetic value and practical benefits, improving acoustics while transforming any space with iconic artwork. We’re proud to be the exclusive supplier of this product in Singapore, and we believe it will resonate with those looking to enhance both the visual and auditory experience of their environments.”

The Acoustic Panel Art Collection offers more than just visual appeal. Designed to improve sound quality while elevating interiors, the panels combine noise-reduction capabilities with the timeless beauty of renowned artworks.

Each panel is crafted from 100% polyester fiber, ensuring durability, fire resistance, and environmental sustainability. The panels also feature self-adhesive backing for easy, non-invasive installation—ideal for anyone looking to enhance their space without the need for drilling or major alterations.

Key Specifications

The Acoustic Panel Art collection from Union Acoustic provides an effortless solution for enhancing both the aesthetic and acoustic quality of any space. Designed for convenience and minimal disruption, these panels integrate beautifully into interiors while also improving sound.

Featuring a self-adhesive backing, they are incredibly easy to install—no tools or drilling required—allowing for a quick and simple peel-and-stick application that saves time and ensures a hassle-free setup.

Beyond their ease of use, these panels are built for durability and safety. Made from fire-resistant materials, they are designed to last, providing peace of mind along with their sound-enhancing benefits.

The high-density polyester fiber material effectively reduces unwanted noise, making them an excellent choice for creating more acoustically balanced environments in both residential and commercial spaces.

Technical Specifications:

- Material: 100% Polyester Fiber

- Thickness: 9mm

Union Acoustic’s Acoustic Panel Art Collection is now available for purchase. Singaporeans can explore this innovative fusion of art and sound technology to elevate their interior spaces.

About Union Acoustic:

Union Acoustic is a pioneering company dedicated to providing high-performance acoustic solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Union Acoustic combines cutting-edge technology and design to create environments with optimal sound quality and aesthetic appeal.

