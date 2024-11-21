Submit Release
HIEMA NEWS RELEASE – STATE OF HAWAIʻI UPDATE ON RENT PAYMENTS FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS RECEIVING DIRECT HOUSING ASSISTANCE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 21, 2024                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     2024-082

 

 

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are updating Maui wildfire survivors on the rental assistance program, which has been extended beyond February 10, 2025. As part of this extension, FEMA will begin collecting rent from Direct Housing Assistance participants beginning March 1, 2025, based on their ability to pay. FEMA has begun the process of notifying affected families of this change.

The state of Hawaiʻi is committed to continually supporting disaster survivors as they navigate the recovery process and continues to work alongside key partners to ensure that all affected families are aware of the upcoming changes to their housing assistance.

It is important for families to stay informed and prepare for these upcoming changes. The Hawaiʻi Office of Recovery and Resliency is administering the Hawaiʻi Interim Housing Program (HIHP) and continues to work with survivors to find housing solutions for those who were not eligible for FEMA Direct Housing. Additional information can be found at https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/hawaiistaterecovers/ or, by calling 808-727-1550.

For more information, individuals can contact FEMA directly or visit the Maui County Office of Recovery. Additionally, they can reach out to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) or call the FEMA temporary housing hotline at 808-784-1600.

Media Contact:

  1. Kīelekū Amundson

Communications Director

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency

Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522

Email: [email protected]

