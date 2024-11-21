Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,856 in the last 365 days.

Supplemental briefs filed in anti-death-penalty writ proceeding

Supplemental briefs filed in anti-death-penalty writ proceedingKaren.Datangel Wed, 11/20/2024 - 17:31 NewsLink Two months ago, the Supreme Court asked for supplemental briefing in Office of the State Public Defender v. Bonta, the original writ petition attacking California’s death penalty system as racially discriminatory. The order came after the court had conferenced for a fourth time about the case. The initial supplemental briefs were filed two days ago.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Supplemental briefs filed in anti-death-penalty writ proceeding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more