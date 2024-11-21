Supplemental briefs filed in anti-death-penalty writ proceeding

Supplemental briefs filed in anti-death-penalty writ proceedingKaren.Datangel Wed, 11/20/2024 - 17:31 NewsLink Two months ago, the Supreme Court asked for supplemental briefing in Office of the State Public Defender v. Bonta, the original writ petition attacking California’s death penalty system as racially discriminatory. The order came after the court had conferenced for a fourth time about the case. The initial supplemental briefs were filed two days ago.

